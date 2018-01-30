Girl, 11, threatened at knifepoint in village

An 11-year-old girl has been left shaken after being allegedly threatened by a man with what is believed to have been a knife, while out playing with friends yesterday evening (Monday).

The girl had been playing on the track between Mercia Drive and Water Well Lane near Ancaster playing field at about 6.15pm when she was approached by a man who allegedly threatened her with a knife.

He was described as wearing a black hoody and trousers, in his late teens/early twenties, with a red bandana over his face. He ran away and the girl was unharmed.

Police were doing a search of the area and have interviewed the girl, who was believed to be shaken but unhurt.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported to us at 6.41pm. Anyone in the area of Ancaster, either on foot or driving at this time, is urged to call 101 quoting the incident number 334. Police are appealing for witnesses including drivers with dashcam footage in Ancaster yesterday evening to come forward. Anonymous reporting is available via Crimestoppers.”