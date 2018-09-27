Harmston house break-in sees thieves make off with jewellery and cash

A burglary at a property in Harmston saw the home ransacked in as the thieves searched for items to steal before making off with a quantity of cash and jewellery, say police.

The incident is said to have happened at the home on Blackmoor Road between 9.50am and 4.10pm on Monday (September 24).

The intruders broke the lock barrel on the front UPVC double doors to get in and took cash and jewellery.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 280 of September 24 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.