Have your say on rural crime in new national survey

Residents of rural areas of Lincolnshire are being asked to help shape the future of their communities by taking part in one of the largest surveys undertaken in rural Britain.

The National Rural Crime Survey was last completed three years ago and revealed the huge financial cost of crime to rural communities – at £800 million per year.

The survey, completed by more than 13,000 people, also indicated hard-pressed young families and farmers were the most frequent victims of crime, with the average cost of those crimes to a household being over £2,500 and for a business more than £4,000.

Results also indicated a vicious circle of low expectations, leading to chronic under-reporting, frustration and worry amongst residents of rural communities.

The result was increasing fear of crime.

The survey made a significant impact on policing across rural Britain, with many forces introducing rural crime teams or dedicated officers and improved collaboration across county borders.

Now the National Rural Crime Network is launching its second survey to identify any changes since 2015 and determine the true personal, social and economy cost of rural crime and anti-social behaviour.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said: “We welcome any opportunity to hear what our rural communities think of our policing and we will work with them to help us improve our service.

It can be very frightening for people living in rural areas if they are a victim of crime and this can lead to them feeling extremely vulnerable and isolated if we don’t get our response right.

“Please have your say in this survey and help us to keep rural communities safe.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “It’s crucial that the people of rural Lincolnshire make their voice heard.

“If we are to help our communities thrive and stay safe we need to understand the challenges and what more government, police forces and organisations can do to support the most isolated parts of the country.”

The survey is available at www.nationalruralcrimenetwork.net and is open for submissions until Sunday, June 10.