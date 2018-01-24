Helicopter and drones assist police search near Sleaford - two arrested and dog seized

A police drone and helicopter joined the search for two suspects involved in a police chase near Sleaford last night (Tuesday).

Traffic officers gave chase when a car failed to stop for them when flagged down.

In a statement Lincolnshire Police said: “At around 9.40pm last night, a vehicle believed to be involved in poaching, entered Ruskington. The vehicle failed to stop, with officers pursuing the car from Ruskington to Dorrington and onto Lincoln Road, Digby, onto fields out of Digby, before heading to Moor Lane and then Holdingham when the vehicle ran into a ditch and two men began running from officers across fields.

“Officers were joined by National Police Air Support as two men were detained, and currently remain in custody.”

Traffic officers commenting on Twitter said: “The car went off-road until eventually the driver ran out of skill and crashed into a ditch.”

As the occupants abandoned the vehicle a police drone and a National Police Air Support helicopter assisted in tracking and containing the suspects in a wooded area and two men who were then arrested and one dog was seized, as officers discovered the two men trying to break cover, crawling in a field heading towards Sleaford Road, Leasingham.