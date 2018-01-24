Helicopter and drones assist police search near Sleaford - two arrested and stolen dog seized

Police drones and a helicopter supported a search for two suspects involved in a police chase near Sleaford last night (Tuesday).

Traffic officers gave chase when a car suspected to have been involved in a recent series of commercial thefts failed to stop for them when falgged down at around 11pm.

Officers commenting on Twitter said: “The car went off-road until eventually the driver ran out of skill and crashed into a ditch.”

The occupants then abandoned the vehicle running over fields between Cranwell and Leasingham.

Police drones and a helicopter assisted in containing the suspects in a wooded area and the police chopper tracked two men breaking cover who were then arrested by local officers with dogs.