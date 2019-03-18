House burglar takes keys to steal car in Leadenham

There is a police appeal for witnesses after a burglar in Leadenham stole keys from a property and made off with a car.

The residential property on High Street, Leadenham was burgled when the intruder forced a back door open on Friday night.

Once inside, the car keys were taken and a silver coloured Ford Focus Zetec was stolen.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of teh neighbourhood policing team said: “If you have any information that may assist us in our enquiries please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 44 of 13/03/2019. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.”