Investigation into incident where two men posing as police officers forced woman to pull over

Police are investigating after a woman was forced to pull over by two men claiming to be police officers.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the incident is alleged to have happened at 9.59pm on Sunday (January 13) when they received a report that a woman motorist was forced to pull over by a dark vehicle believed to be a BMW on the A153 in Ancaster.

A police spokesman said: “It was reported that the dark vehicle pulled in front of the woman’s car forcing her to come to a stand-still. Two men left the dark car and approached the woman claiming to be police officers. The woman then drove off.

“We are investigating this allegation.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 389 of January 13.