A quantity of high value jewellery is reported to have been stolen in a burglary at a home in Navenby.

The incident is said by police to have happpened between 4.45pm and 10.45pm on Friday, December 20 at a residential property on Chapel Lane in the village.

The place was ransacked in the search after the intruders broke a window at the rear of the property to get in.

If you have any information contact police on 101 and quote incident 513 of December 20.