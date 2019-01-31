Large amount of heating oil stolen from home in Coleby

There has been an appeal for witnesses to the theft of 800 litres of domestic heating oil from a tank at a house in Coleby.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Bracebridge Heath Neighbourhood Policing Team says the incident happened some time between midday on January 26 and 9am on January 30 this week.

The oil was taken from an external tank next to the property on heath Road in the village.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 73 of January 30. Alternatively you can inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.