Large knife seized from man after police chase near Sleaford

A man was arrested by police after a chase on foot near Sleaford on Tuesday night for carrying a large knife.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Standard: “At 12.40am on January 30 we stopped a motorist on the A17 Newark Road, Holdingham. A passenger fled the scene but was shortly detained and arrested.

“The 17-year-old man from Nottingham was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and released on bail.”

The incident was reported later on Twitter by PC Jimmy Conway.

He said: “Last night one of our top cops, PC Hussain, arrested a man from out of town for possession of this item in #Sleaford.

“If you come to our area wanting trouble, we’ll be here waiting for you.”