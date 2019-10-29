Lawnmower, kitchen appliances and wacker plate among items stolen from Horbling workshop

Thieves targeted and broke into a workshop in Sandygate lane in Horbling and took a significant number of high value items.

The incident happened some time between 6pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

Items stolen were an expensive lawnmower, various kitchen appliances, bathroom fittings and a high value ‘wacker’ plate.

If you can assist with police enquiries call 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk with the relevant incident number 113 of October 28.

Alternately call Crimestoppers anonomously on 0800 555 111