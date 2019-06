A shed has been broken into and a lawnmower stolen from a property in Horbling.

The Honda HR173 mower is said to have been taken from the property on High Street between 8.30pm on Sunday and 11pm yesterday (Monday).

If you have information about this thef, contact police on 101, quoting incident 195 of June 17.

Mowers had previously been stolen from a shed on Church lane in the village between June 5 and 7.