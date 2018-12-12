Lincolnshire Police list numbers used by fraudsters claiming to be officers

Lincolnshire Police have issued a list of phone numbers linked to recent reports imposters contacting residents claiming to be police officers to scam money from them.
The force warns that fraudsters target vulnerable people preying on their fears by impersonating police officers and claiming they have had money stolen.
Victims are often told to withdraw large amounts of cash to hand over to a police officer who will visit their address to collect it, at a later time.
Several incidents were reported in the Grantham area. This included one victim was convinced to withdraw several thousand pounds but this was not handed over.
In another call the fraudsters claimed to be calling from “Scotland Yard Fraud Office”.
In another, the fraudster claimed to be from Grantham CID and tried to convince the resident that her card had been used fraudulently in London.
Nick Bates, of Preventing Financial Fraud and an Operation Revive Coordinator with Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are doing all we can to raise awareness about this type of fraud because it’s one of the most distressing for victims because, by its very nature, it targets people who are vulnerable.
“Police will never ask you to ever buy anything or hand over cash to an officer so if you are asked to do that you are likely to be talking to a criminal. Please do not do as they ask and report that to us immediately.
“If you have any friends or family who are elderly or vulnerable please pass this message on to them to make them aware.”
If you have been contacted by anyone claiming to be a police officer who is asking you to buy goods or hand over cash, or would like to report anything of this nature to authorities, call 101 or report to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.
The force has have collated all the numbers sent in as a result of the bogus phone caller alert and these are listed below. If you have a call blocker, you are advised to add them to your list. These numbers are ‘as given’ from members of the public. Ensure any vulnerable family members or friends are advised of the numbers too.
Current numbers being used across the Lincolnshire region (newest at the top):
01436 820202
02030 501320
02030 6579316
01372 311500
01286 681416
01985 976098
01285 431621
01527 853440
01243 863163
01708 742463
01708 762864
02116 592377
02079247831
203 290 3357
01828650459
01529 731485
0181 2711 253
020134 64964
01522 522 847
02030 501330
01163 183206
0800 5008888
01826 539470
02893 340776
01784 565665
01258 96512
0207 9271983
01283 660276
01939 87409