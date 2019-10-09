Lincolnshire's PCC and Sleaford MP welcome funds to recruit 50 new police officers next year

Sleaford and North Hykeham's MP, Dr Caroline Johnson, has welcomed the announcement of additional funding for 50 new police officers for Lincolnshire.

The Government has invested £750 million to hire 20,000 extra police officers, with the first 6,000 in place by March 2021.

This is in addition to a £20 million package to roll up county lines drugs gangs and a £25 million Safer Streets fund for new security measures for Britain’s worst crime spots.

This £1 billion rise in police funding marks the biggest increase since 2010. Overall the Home Office has seen its budget go up by 6.3 per cent.

Dr Johnson commented: “I am delighted that Lincolnshire Police will be able to recruit 50 new police officers next year, to help keep local communities and our streets safe

“Since I was first elected I have been pushing hard to ensure fairer funding for rural areas such as Lincolnshire. The current funding formula means Lincolnshire is the lowest funded police force in England and Wales per head of population, despite having to cover one of the largest areas - some 2,284 square miles.

“This is a welcome step in the right direction but there is still more to do, and I will continue to push for Lincolnshire to receive the funding it deserves.”

She added: "This is what hardworking, honest, law-abiding people across Lincolnshire want and expect, and the Government should be driven by their priorities.

“This is just the start of action being taken to crack down on crime and make our streets safer. The Government is equipping Police Officers with the powers and resources they need to protect themselves and others from harm.

“Through empowering the police to keep us safe we are sending a clear message to criminals that they should feel terror at the thought of committing offences.”

The Government has announced the first tranche of police recruitment targets as part of a three-year programme to recruit 20,000 new police officers across the country.

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “The announcement of an extra 50 officers for Lincolnshire is very good news.

“The new officers will be a welcome addition to the front-line staff out in our communities keeping residents safe.”

More on this:

Fifty new police officers for Lincolnshire - but fight for fairer funding continues