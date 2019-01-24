Lincolnshire sees 12 per cent increase in crime - but still fifth safest area in country

Lincolnshire remains the fifth safest area in the country despite a 12 per cent spike in recorded crime including rises in areas such as violence, drug trafficking, weapons and sex offences, according to figures released today (Thursday).

This figure is higher than the national average increase in crime in England and Wales of eight per cent released today (January 24) by the Office for National Statistics. Yet the force’s Chief Constable says he is facing having to make cuts to the service in light of ongoing underfunding problems.

The 12 per cent increase in total recorded crime recorded by Licolnshire Police relates to the 12-month period up to September 2018.

The force says it made changes to how it records crime last year following its Crime Data Integrity inspection was found to be inadequate. This means that the force now records more crime than it did previously.

These national changes to crime recording relate to additional records being created for incidents of stalking, harassment, controlling or coercive behaviour and modern slavery. Where an offence is disclosed, for example violence, and another one of the above offences is also disclosed, a crime for each offence will be recorded.

However Lincolnshire still remains the fifth safest, compared to the likes of Lncashire which saw a 32 per cent increase in recorded crime.

Locally, there has been an increase in violence (with or without injury), public disorder, drugs trafficking, possession of weapons and sexual offences. The force has recorded a decrease in burglaries (residential and in business premises) and vehicle crime.

Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police, Bill Skelly says: “Following an audit published last year by HMICFRS, changes to the way we record crime have definitely had an impact on our figures. Worryingly, there are some underlying rises in crime across the county. The increase in violence is particularly concerning with these incidents typically happening in the night-time economy and being alcohol-fuelled.

“My officers are incredibly proactive in searching those people who come to our attention and so I am encouraged to see that we are tackling those who carry weapons and attempt to traffic drugs. We offer specialist support to victims of rape and sexual offences and I would urge victims to continue to come forward and help us bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to provide the very best service we can to the county and will always support those that need us most.

“Unfortunately, I currently have to plan cuts to our service due to our long-standing funding deficit and that will inevitably mean I can’t deliver everything I wish to. I will continue to work hard with the Commissioner Marc Jones and the Government to get a safer funding settlement for Lincolnshire.”