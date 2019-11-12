Loose change stolen in vehicle break in at Navenby

Another vehicle has been broken into in Navenby, according to police.

The Ford Ranger was targeted on Fosters Close in the village between 11pm last night (Monday) and 4am this morning (Tuesday).

Nothing was taken apart from a small amount of loose change.

A number of other vehicles had been broken into at the end of last week and tools stolen in various streets around the village.

If you have any information that may assist police enquiries, contact 101 and quote crime number 19000605297. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 55 111.