Man accused of sending harassing emails and messages to Sleaford MP

A man stands accused of harassment by sending numerous emails and messages to the MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Xr Caroline Johnson.

Justin Blair, 49, of North Drive, Ancaster denied the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on October 25.

The court heard that between September 2 and 13, at Grantham, Blair is accused of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of Dr Johnson “and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent numerous emails and messages.”

He was remanded on bail to appear for trial on January 10 back at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

He was ordered not to contact directly or indirectly Dr Johnson by any means or via a third party. He must not attend any meetings where Dr Johnson is present and if accidental contact is made, he should immediately withdraw.

Dr Johnson has been MP for the constituency since winning a by-election in December 26 when she replaced Stephen Phillips who had resigned.