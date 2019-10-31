Man arrested after attempted robbery at Sleaford McDonald's restaurant

A man is said to have been arrested after an attempted robbery was reported at the McDonald's restaurant near Sleaford.

The incident at the restaurant on Lincoln Road, Holdingham is said to have happened in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) and the indoor seating area of the restaurant was closed off for investigations to be carried out until around 11am. Prior to that only the drive-through had been operating.

McDonald's at Holdingham.

No-one was hurt but a 28-year-old man from Langtoft is said to have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident took place early this morning. Restaurant staff acted quickly by calling the police and following their advice, closed the restaurant for a short time to assist them with their enquiries.

"Fortunately no one was injured and we have provided support to the team working at the time. The restaurant reopened at 11am and is operating as usual.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 12.54am this morning with a report of an attempted robbery at the Holdingham roundabout McDonalds. A 28 year old man from Langtoft has been arrested. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to get in touch via 101."