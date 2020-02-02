Man arrested after police negotiators talk him down from roof of house in Sleaford

A man has been arrested after causing damage to a house roof in Sleaford yesterday morning (Saturday).

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a "domestic incident" on George Street in town just after 8am.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a man in his twenties had climbed into the roof of a terraced house and was causing damage to the roof.

A police statement says: "Police negotiators were called and following lengthy dialogue with the man, about 9.30am, he came down a ladder provided by the Fire and Rescue Service and was arrested and is now in custody.

"Another man was arrested at the scene for obstructing police in the execution of their duty."