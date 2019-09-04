Man arrested in possession of flick knife in Sleaford

A man in his 40s has been arrested in Sleaford on suspicion of assault and being in posession of a flick knife.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Standard: “We were called to a property in Eastgate, Sleaford on Friday, August 30 at around 11.40pm following reports of an incident of a domestic nature.

“One man in his 40’s was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.”

Sleaford officer PC Jimmy Conway had tweeted shortly after the arrest: “One in custody on suspicion of assault and possession of a flick knife.”

The man has been released with no further action.