Man assaulted by two men in Sleaford town centre

Police are investigating after an incident where a mane was assaulted by two other males in Sleaford town centre on Thursday night.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they were called about the incident at around 9.28pm on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police appealing for information on an assault in Sleaford.

He said: “A man was assaulted by two males in the area by The Hub (National Centre for Craft and Design), off Carre Street.

“The victim suffered injuries which were not thought to be serious."

No description of the attackers has been circulated at this stage.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 465 of June 6.