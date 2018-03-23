Man caught growing cannabis in his mum’s house was shopped to police by his sister

A man who set up a cannabis growing operation at his home was shopped to police by his sister after she discovered what he was doing, Lincoln Crown Court was told yesterday (Thursday).

Andrew Peach, 48, of Victoria Avenue, Sleaford, admitted a charge of producing cannabis between July 1 and October 3, 2017.

He was given a nine month jail sentence suspended for two years.

Peach, who lived with his elderly mother, was caught out when the sister obtained a key and entered the house while the mother was detained in hospital.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said the sister discovered the remains of the cannabis grow and contacted police.

He added “The police received a report by virtue of the intervention of the sister.

“He had boasted to her that he was making thousands of pounds from producing cannabis.

“She went in there, saw something suspicious and reported it to the police. What she saw was the remnants of a cannabis grow.”

Mr Scott said that over 300g of cannabis was found at the property.

He said “The defendant has accepted that it was predominantly for commercial supply.”

Alison Summers, for Peach, urged that any jail sentence should be suspended.

She told the court: “He is the primary carer for his elderly mother who has just come back home from a stay in hospital.

“This was an address he had lived at for some time with his mother. She was completely unaware of what was going on. The cannabis was being grown in a sealed room.”