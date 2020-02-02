Man charged after police negotiators talk him down from roof of house in Sleaford

A man has been charged after allegedly causing damage to a house roof in Sleaford on Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of a "domestic incident" on George Street in town just after 8am.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a man in his twenties had climbed onto the roof of a terraced house and was causing damage to it.

A police statement says: "Police negotiators were called and following lengthy dialogue with the man, about 9.30am, he came down a ladder provided by the Fire and Rescue Service and was arrested and is now in custody."

Nathan Stevenson, 26, of George Street, Sleaford has been charged with assault, criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker and affray,

He was due in Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning.

Another man was arrested at the scene for obstructing police in the execution of their duty and was given a fixed penalty notice.