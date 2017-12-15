Man charged after police raids in Sleaford and Nottinghamshire seize around 280 cannabis plants worth £500,000

Cannabis with an estimated value of around £500,000 was recovered by police in Sleaford and Nottinghamshire and three men were arrested yesterday (Thursday).

Around 280 plants were spread across three ‘grows’. One in Sleaford and two others in Abbey Road, West Bridgford, and Hollinwell Avenue, Wollaton near Nottingham.

The Drug Support Team attended all three scenes and recovered the plants.

Vidmantas Spycius, 30, of Maplestead Avenue, Wilford, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with production of cannabis and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday).

Two other men, aged 26 and 57, have been released under investigation.