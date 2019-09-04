Man charged after robbery at Sleaford newsagents

A 39-year-old man has been charged following a robbery in Sleaford.

Alan Davidson, of Barrowby Road, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 3).

The robbery is alleged to have taken place at around 8am on Sunday (September 1) at Worrell’s Newsagents, Southgate.

Davidson was also charged with:

A burglary at Costa Coffee, Southgate Shopping Centre, Sleaford, on September 2; a burglary on Thomas Street, Sleaford, on September 1; an attempted burglary at Rose Cottage Dental Practice, West Banks, Sleaford, on September 2; a theft on Barrowby Road, Grantham, on September 2 and one count of fraud, on Barrowby Road, Grantham, on September 2.

Following his appearance at magistrates’ court, Davidson was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court, for trial, on October 7.