Man charged with begging offences in Sleaford now wanted by police

A 49-year-old man has been charged by police with seven begging offences, two thefts including stealing a muffin from McDonalds, receiving stolen goods and fraud, is now wanted by police.

The begging offences are stated to have been carried out in Eastgate car park in Sleaford and other areas of Sleaford, namely St Giles Avenue, Southgate, Hawks Way, twice in the Market Place, Northgate and Eastgate between January 6 and January 25.

The thefts are alleged to have been from McDonalds and Holdingham Garage.

Leopoldo Giampa of no fixed address was remanded by police and presented to Lincoln Magistrates on Monday January 28, where he was released on conditional bail to appear at a later date.

Inspector Ian Richardson of Sleaford Police states: “Mr Giampa has not complied with those conditions and is now circulated as a wanted person on the Police National Computer.

“Any sightings should be reported to Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 221 of January 29.”