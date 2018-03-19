Man charged with GBH after alleged knife attack in Sleaford

A Sleaford man has been charged by police with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an alleged assault with a knife on another man in Sleaford on Saturday night.

The incident was reported to have occurred in a property on Grantham Road and is described as a ‘domestic assault’ by Lincolnshire Police.

A force spokesman said a 24-year-old man was taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston with a knife wound to his arm.

According to reports on Facebook, the alarm was raised and a number of police vehicles as well as medics attended the scene.

The spokesman said: “The victim was seriously injured and required hospital treatment.”

Nathan Stephenson, 24, of George Street, Sleaford has been charged with GBH with intent and was to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning.