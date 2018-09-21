Man convicted of hare coursing in Lincolnshire now jailed for drug dealing

A man who had previously been convicted of hare coursing in Lincolnshire has now been imprisoned following an investigation into a £100m drug dealing ring.

Thomas Jaffray, 34, of The Greenway, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 13 years and four months on Wednesday, September 19, after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis, and conspiracy to launder the proceeds of crime.

Thomas Jaffray at Digby Fen. EMN-180921-104444001

Lincolnshire Police Chief Inspector Phil Vickers has commented: “For some time we have said that hare coursing can be linked to organised and serious crime and this conviction is another example of this.

“Jaffray was convicted of a hare coursing offence in Digby Fen earlier this year, handed a fine and a Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed on him preventing him from coming to Lincolnshire with dogs that could be used for hare coursing.

“This was a major result for us as this was also the first time that we managed to rehome a dog that had been used for hare coursing. The dog found in his possession was called Lucky and a court order saw it taken away and placed in the care of loving owners.

“We will continue to tackle hare coursing and take every opportunity to share intelligence with other force’s to ensure that any organised crime is fully exposed.”

Lucky was seized and rehomed by Lincolnshire Police earlier this year after a court case involving hare courser Thomas Jaffray. EMN-180921-104506001

The latest investigation was carried out by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NW ROCU) as Jaffray and eight others were jailed for a combined total of more than 100 years at Manchester Crown Court. The men had been caught supplying millions of pounds worth of drugs to contacts in the North East of England.

The court heard how the drugs ring was run like a business, with the men wooing clients with expensive trips where he touted for their business.

CCTV of Jaffray and two associates was shown to the court – the trio were seen celebrating New Year’s Eve with table service at an exclusive Edinburgh hotel and bar, spending thousands of pounds on drinks and rooms whilst meeting with clients who they hoped to do business with.

If you have information about hare coursing call Crimestoppers on 0800 783 0137 to report anonymously. Alternatively call 101 or 999 if there is a risk to life.