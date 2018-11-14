Man exposes himself to dog walker in Ruskington

Police officers are investigating a report of an incident where a man is said to have exposed himself to a dog walker in Ruskington.

The incident is reported to have happened in Church Street in the village, say police, at around 4.48pm on Sunday, November 11 when a woman was walking her dog in the churchyard.

The police appeal continues: “As the woman walked through the churchyard the man is reported to have dropped his trousers and exposed himself to her.

“The man is described as in his 70s with a grey beard. He was wearing a short black jacket and jeans.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 281 of 11/11/18.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – put incident 281 of November 11 in the subject line. Or you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.