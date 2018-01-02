Man fined for hare coursing at Nocton but does not lose his dog

A man has been fined for hare coursing at Nocton Fen as part of Lincolnshire Police’s ongoing operation against the illegal bloodsport.

According to Lincolnshire Police Horry Vellam, 19, of Ashby Road, Osbaston, Leicestershire, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates on December 18 in relation to a reported incident of hare coursing at Nocton Fen on October 22.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £140. In addition he was ordered to pay compensation of £250 and £85 prosecution costs. Lincolnshire Police had requested for the forfeiture of Vellam’s dog and car, however no such order was made.

Ch Supt Mark Housley stated after the hearing: “It is fair to say that we are disappointed with the outcome of this case. We recognise that hare coursing has a significant impact on the rural community, not only in the act itself, which is cruel and very unpleasant, but also in respect of the damage frequently caused by these individuals, the threats, abuse and harassment delivered and the reckless and unsafe driving on our roads.

“In this case the bench recognised that this was the first time Vellam had been charged with such an offence and therefore their decision reflects that. Lincolnshire Police will continue to work hard to persuade the courts that a more severe response is warranted.”