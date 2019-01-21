Man hit in face with bottle on night out in Sleaford

A man is said to have needed treatment after being hit in the face with a bottle in a serious assault on a Sleaford street on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Lincoln Road, Sleaford, at 10.10pm on Saturday where the victim is said to have been walking home with friends when he was assaulted and hit in the face with a bottle, resulting in facial injuries requiring treatment.

The incident is alleged to have taken place opposite the play park on Lincoln Road.

Inspector Ian Richardson said: “I can confirm we have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of GBH with intent.”

The 19-year-old has since been released under investigation.

Insp Richardson went on: “We appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch via 101 quoting incident 424 of January 19.

“I wish to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider impact on community safety. Anyone with any concerns can contact their local police force via 101 or by attending Sleaford station.”