Man robbed at knifepoint in Ruskington

A man is said by police to have been robbed at knifepoint by a man on a bicycle earlier this afternoon (Friday).

The victim (a man in his 20s) is not said to have been injured in the incident, but was walking on Chestnut Street near to the train station at around 2.30pm when a man on a bike, dressed in black, threatened him with a knife demanding his phone and wallet.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The offender is described as white, mid 20s, black hoody and black track suit bottoms. He was riding a mountain bike with no obvious markings.”

If you have witnessed the incident, or saw a man matching this description, call 101 with incident reference 259 of June 7.