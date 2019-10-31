Man to appear at crown court charged with 21 offences after attempted robbery at Sleaford McDonald's restaurant

A man has been arrested and charged with 21 offences and remanded in custody after an attempted robbery was reported at the McDonald's restaurant near Sleaford.

The incident at the restaurant on Lincoln Road, Holdingham is said to have happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday) and the indoor seating area of the restaurant was closed off for investigations to be carried out until around 11am. Prior to that only the drive-through had been operating.

McDonald's at Holdingham.

Owen Roger, 28, of Deer Park Road, Langtoft was later arrested in connection with the incident and charged with 21 offences, say Lincolnshire Police.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Friday) and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a future date.

He was charged with: five counts of theft from a motor vehicle; attempted robbery; three counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place; driving while disqualified,: going equipped for theft – non motor vehicle; two counts of theft from a vehicle; use of a motor vehicle without insurance; fraud by false representation; six counts of possession/control of an article for use in fraud.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said yesterday: “We can confirm an incident took place early this morning. Restaurant staff acted quickly by calling the police and following their advice, closed the restaurant for a short time to assist them with their enquiries.

"Fortunately no one was injured and we have provided support to the team working at the time. The restaurant reopened at 11am and is operating as usual.”