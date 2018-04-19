Man to go to crown court charged with burglary of a church in Sleaford

A man has appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday charged with burglary of a church.

Stephen Sacre, 42, from Church Lane, Sleaford, was charged with trespass with intent to steal from New Life Church on Mareham Lane, Sleaford having been arrested on Sunday.

Sacre was out on bail at the time having appeared in the same court on March 31 charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and theft of a car from High Street, Billinghay on March 30.

He was committed to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence to appear on April 27 and will remain in custody due to the serious nature of the offence, in light of his previous record, committed while on bail.

○ General Manager at the New Life Church, Rod Munro, told The Standard: “A window of the church was smashed during an attempted burglary in the early hours of last Sunday night.

“Lincolnshire Police was contacted after suspicious activity was detected at the church.

“I wish to convey my thanks to Sleaford Police officers who responded very quickly to this break-in.”