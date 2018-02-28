Manager at new Sleaford care home for elderly with dementia brands vandals as ‘mindless idiots’

The manager of a new care home for elderly dementia patients currently under construction has issued a message to the ‘senseless’ vandals who trashed the work last week.

Police are appealing for information about what they call a “senseless and callous act of vandalism” at the Glenholme Holdingham Grange care home being built on Furlong Way, Holdingham.

Wrecked. Paint has been hurled across floors and walls in the care home in a 'senseless' act of vandalism. EMN-180222-145748001

The vandals are said to have flipped the lids off cans of paint last Wednesday night and plastered the contents across, walls, carpets and windows, causing significant damage.

Hazel Whittaker, the manager of the new home, said they have needed contract cleaners - at significant cost - to put the damage right.

She said: “While the home is still under construction, we have a show suite which is due to open tomorrow (March 1). Paint was thrown over walls, the bedrooms have been covered in mud and toothpaste has been smeared over the walls, paint is all over the windows, the beds have been used and covered in mud.”

She said the construction team have worked tirelessly on the project to deliver a high standard and were devastated by the scene of destruction they were met with.

Ms Whittaker said: “I was schooled and spent my teenage years in Sleaford and am proud to come back to work here and am looking forward to showing the decent people of Sleaford and surrounding areas a beautiful home for people to reside and work in. It will not put us off and we will continue to open on time.”

In a message to the vandals she said: “Do you have grandparents? One day they might need a facility like this and how would you feel if mindless idiots did that to them?

“I feel this does not represent the real people of Sleaford. Lincolnshire Police are dealing with it and have CCTV footage and will be targeting these people very soon.”

She believed the vandals tried to obscure the windows to hide from the cameras after breaking in.

PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard of Sleaford neighbourhood policing team said: “It is devastating when you see the level of damage. It is a building that is to be used for elderly people with dementia.

“This is an act of vandalism that is senseless, callous and totally pointless.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 with incident number 58 of February 22. It is likely that the offenders would have had paint on their cloths or shoes.

The 64-bed care home will feature high quality rooms with communal living space and create more than 60 full and part-time roles.