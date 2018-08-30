Manhunt for at least three people launched after ram raid at Cranwell Mace

A manhunt for at least three people has been launched by Lincolnshire Police following a ram raid in Cranwell near Sleaford.

Police were called around 3.15 am to reports of a vehicle which had been crashed into the Mace Store in College Road, Cranwell, Sleaford, causing extensive damage.

Police Tape

At least three people were seen to steal property from the store.

Officers have seized a vehicle, a yellow VW Beetle, as part of the enquiry.

Police are appealing for information in relation to this burglary and ask anyone who has information or can help with the enquiry to contact 101 with Incident number 29 of 30 August.