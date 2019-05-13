Masked burglars seen on CCTV stealing diesel and farm equipment

Police have released CCTV images of two masked intruders relating to a theft of diesel and equipment from a farm in Dunsby, near Rippingale.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information regarding the theft, said to have taken place between May 2 and 3 and then again in the early hours of Saturday May 11.

A masked burglar at Dunsby. EMN-190513-102606001

If you can assist the investigation in any way call 101 quoting crime 19000225634, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org