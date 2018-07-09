Metheringham GP surgery targeted and van stolen and burned out

Police are appealing for information after a number of incidents in the Metheringham area.

Police were called to a report of a window being damaged at the rear of the doctor’s surgery on Church Walk in Metheringham on Saturday morning.

The damage is believed to have occurred at about 2.20am, earlier that morning.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact 101 and quote incident number 52 of 07/07/18. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.

* A silver Ford Transit panel van was stolen from Moor Lane Industrial Estate in Metheringham the same morning.

The van had black writing on the side with the wording “OAK HOUSE FOODS” and was later found near Wragby, with the engine stripped from the vehicle that had been set on fire.

Information received by officers suggests the theft occurred at about 11.50pm on Friday night.

If you have any information that may assist call 101.