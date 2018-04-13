Missing Sleaford teen is found safe and well

A teenager from Sleaford who had been missing for five days has been found “safe and well”.

Lincolnshire Police announced just before 9pm last night (Thursday) that missing 15-year-old Danija Kalkukalne had been found safe and well.

Insp James Trafford from the Lincolnshire Force Control Room said: “Thank you to everyone for their concern and who assisted by sharing the details of this missing person.”

Danjia was last seen getting into a vehicle on Butler Way, Sleaford, on Sunday April 8 at around 5.45pm, police had reported.

Danjia’s family were worried about her and as concerns grew, an appeal was issued on Wednesday for any information about where she could be.