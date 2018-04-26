Money and jewellery stolen in burglary at Brant Broughton

Items including money and jewellery were taken in a burglary of a property at Brant Broughton.

The break in is reported to have happened between 11.30am and 12.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the Sleaford Road between Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe.

Intruders are said to have forced a uPVC window to gain access and stolen items including money and jewellery.

Anyone with information should email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting occurrence 18000187015.

* Between 10.15am and 11.15am the same day, a ground floor window was forced on a property on Newark Road, Norton Disney, say police.

A force spokesman said no items appeared to have been stolen, but a black Audi A3 with foreign registration plates was seen in the area.

Did you see or hear anything? Do you have any CCTV which may assist?

Call 101 and quote occurrence 18000186712.