More than 100 arrests in ongoing police campaign against crimes involving weapons

More than 100 arrests have now been made as part of Operation Raptor, an ongoing campaign by Lincolnshire Police to tackle weapons offences.

In the course of the operation, the force ahs also recovered 122 weapons, with 77 seized and a further 45 handed in at our four main police stations, as part of a weapons surrender.

Eight warrants have so far been executed, including one raid at an address in Sleaford. Officers have tested for weapons at bars and nightclubs in the west of the county, and education work has taken place in a number of schools.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “Operation Raptor has made a real impact so far, and the numbers of arrests and weapons seized demonstrate that this is a top priority for us.

”Following on from this excellent start, there is more work to do - and we have a long-term commitment to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.

“Lincolnshire is a safe place to live and we want it to remain that way, so I’d encourage anyone who has information about these offences to contact us so that we can investigate and continue to protect the public.”

Among those to have been arrested since Operation Raptor launched was 26-year-old Sebastian White, of Goldsmith Walk, Lincoln. He was subsequently charged with possession of a bladed article following an incident in Lincoln on November 25, in which officers seized a knife.

White appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last week. Having pleaded guilty, White was handed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and given a 12-month supervision and rehabilitation order.

The public can still hand in weapons at any of the four main stations in the county – Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Skegness.

If you have information about weapons offences, or need support, call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.