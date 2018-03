Police are warning residents in Metheringham to be vigilant after a shed burglary at the weekend.

Sheds were burgled at a property on Middle Street, Metheringham and an off road motorcycle stolen between 5pm on Sunday evening and 5am Monday morning.

If you have any information contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 101 of March 26 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.