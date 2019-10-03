Motorist denies causing death of motorcyclist in Leasingham collision

A motorist alleged to have caused the death of a motorcyclist later told police he had passed his driving test less than a year earlier, a jury heard yesterday (Wednesday).

David Teasdale was travelling to visit a friend in Lincoln County Hospital when his Vauxhall Vectra collided with the motorcycle on the A15 near to the Holdingham roundabout.

The jury at Lincoln Crown Court has heard that the motorcycle rider Peter Howard was killed as a result of the collision and his partner Claire Rowbottom, who was riding as his pillion passenger, suffered life changing injuries.

During an interview with police which was read to the jury Teasdale said he passed his test in September 2017 but before that had ridden motorcycles up to 125cc.

Describing the collision he said "The motorcycle was two or three seconds away when I saw it.

"I think I was in the middle of my carriageway. That's my normal driving.

"The motorcycle was all over the place. I don't think he was in control of the bike at the time."

Teasdale is accused of causing the collision by crossing over the double white lines into the wrong carriageway and hitting the motorcycle.

David Teasdale, 28, of Sharpe Road, Grantham, denies causing death by careless driving as a result of the collision on 5 July 2018.

The trial continues.