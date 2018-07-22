MP backs NFU launch of rural crime reporting line

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson has backed the Rural Crime Reporting Line, a new service for farmers and the public to give information anonymously.

In her role as chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Rural Crime, she sponsored the official launch event in the House of Commons last Tuesday.

Launched by the National Farmers’ Union, in partnership with the charity Crimestoppers, farmers, rural businesses and the public can ring 0800 783 0137 or visit www.ruralcrimereportingline.uk to give information anonymously and give key leads about crime in rural areas, such as: large-scale industrial fly-tipping; hare coursing; machinery theft and livestock theft. Relevant information will be passed to the police and will contribute to tackling rural crime.

Dr Johnson said: “Rural crime can have devastating impacts and I recognise that is a very important issue for many of my constituents, including farmers and rural businesses.”