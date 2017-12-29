Mystery graffiti artist has people guessing

Baffled officials have been left scratching their heads about a mystery graffiti artist who has been leaving uplifting statements on walls in a village near Sleaford.

It is the latest in a series graffiti incidents in Ruskington that have got authorities guessing.

Bizarre graffiti has been plastered across walls of Ruskington village hall leaving those in charge of its upkeep non-plussed. EMN-171221-173048001

This time slogans were painted last week using a broad brush and a tin of white tile paint (both left at the scene) on two walls of the playing field changing rooms and the rear of the village hall on Parkfield Road.

Strangely the lettering is not your usual obcenities, but the words, ‘You are Beautiful’ and ‘Happiness! Enjoy it! xx’. While on another wall it states more worryingly, ‘Help us’.

Vice-chairman of the village hall committee, Adam Hicks, said: “It is very strange. It is not what you would normally expect from vandals.

“We have highly-educated vandals as the punctuation, spelling and prose is commendable, but it is costing the parish money to clean it up. and that comes out of parishioners’ pockets.”

They were discovered last Monday and reported to the police.

He said they had previously had a break-in at the village hall about six weeks before and the words, ‘Thou art forsaken’ were painted across the kitchen.

Mr Hicks said: “I had to get that sorted out in time for the children to come back to the nursery on the Monday morning.”

On another occasion more common graffiti was daubed on a fence in a residential area.

Mr Hicks could not understand why they were being targeted and was amazed that it was not just foul language, adding: “It doesn’t point towards the young folk you would expect. Obviously someone wants to say something but their media is not welcome.”

The latest paintwork was cleaned off on Thursday by professional contractors hired at a cost of £650 by the parish council after its own staff failed to remove it with pressure washers.

Parish clerk Eddie Findlay said: “The stuff on our buildings is quite different and prophetic but some of the other stuff on the fence beside the footpath are more basic. We are hoping to get it cleaned up but it comes at a cost.”

Anyone with information regarding this should ring 101 quoting crime number 17000544569.