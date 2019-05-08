New Deputy Chief Constable for Lincolnshire announced

Lincolnshire Police has today confirmed that Jason Harwin, current Assistant Chief Constable at Cleveland Police, will become the force’s new Deputy Chief Constable.

Mr Harwin says: “I’m delighted and extremely humbled to be given this opportunity. I was born in Peterborough and lived in Stamford when I was younger, so it does feel like I am coming home.

“I am really passionate about local policing and how the police work with their partners to provide the very best outcomes for communities. I can’t wait to get started and build on the good work that is already being done in Lincolnshire.”

Mr Harwin has been with Cleveland Police as an Assistant Chief Constable for two years. Prior to this he worked at South Yorkshire Police for 25 years in a variety of roles with a focus on local policing and partnership working. He was the force’s Head of Business change and a Chief Superintendent for Rotherham during the child sexual exploitation investigations, where he worked to help rebuild confidence in the local authorities.

Jason is currently a strategic commander for firearms incidents and the National Police Chief’s Council lead for Drugs.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly says: “This is an excellent appointment for our force and Jason’s passion and experience will be incredibly valuable to us. I have every confidence that he will build on the excellent work of our current DCC Craig Naylor, who will be leaving the force in late June to join the National Crime Agency.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones says: “Jason will be a great addition to our chief officer team and I’m really pleased to hear of his determination to provide the very best services to local communities, which can only help us to keep people safe.”