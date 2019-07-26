New Policing College for would-be Lincolnshire officers to launch in September

Lincoln College and Lincolnshire Police have announced a plan that will see the launch of a Policing College for school leavers.

This new approach to training for policing careers will also see the College upskilling serving police officers and staff via a range of apprenticeships, including cyber security awareness training for detectives.

Phase 1 of the project will see the launch of a Policing College at Lincoln College in September. Here school leavers will develop the skills they need to enter police support roles such as Emergency Call Handlers and Human Resources, IT, and administration staff.

The college will operate in a similar way to the existing Air and Defence College at the Lincoln campus.

Students will gain technical qualifications while learning about the ethos and values of the Police Force.

They will also get an exclusive insight into police training; taking part in CSI, dog handling, cyber security, public order and fitness activities.

Phase 2 will see Lincoln College helping to develop police officers and staff through apprenticeship training in areas like cyber security.

Lincoln College Group Managing Director of International and Commercial, James Foster, said this was an exciting project that could add significant value to the College and Lincolnshire Police’s strategic partnership with G4S.

“We know from experience that developing micro-colleges and bespoke apprenticeship programmes to meet the needs of local employers really works,” he said.

“Having launched similar training provision for the air and defence, construction and engineering sectors, we know that outcomes for students are better and employers get the highly skilled and productive staff they really need.

“We’re looking forward to further developing wider training with our police and G4S partners over the next 12 months.”

Andrew White, Assistant Chief Officer at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity not only for us as potential employers but also for students to gain the skills and qualifications that could support the Police and public in the coming years.”