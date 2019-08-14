New rule will block extra PCs

The College of Policing’s proposal to require all new police officers to obtain a degree will hamper the new Prime Minister’s pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers, Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable has warned.

The plans mean that from summer 2021 the only route into policing will be through the Police Eduction Qualification Framework (PEQF), which requires all recruits to have an academic degree or be prepared to commit to study for one in work time.

Last month Chief Constable Bill Skelly announced he would be seeking a Judicial Review in relation to the College’s plans, because for Lincolnshire the imposition of a degree requirement will mean 40 fewer officers at any one time for frontline policing - roughly 10 per cent of his deployable strength – as well as the extra cash costs necessary to pay for academic contracts and training.

Following on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement to fund 20,000 new police officers in England and Wales, Mr Skelly has expressed concern about how the uplift will be affected by the College of Policing’s plans.

He said: “We are the lowest funded force in the country and for some time we have made a case both with the public and politicians for fairer funding distribution. To be given a cash injection for more officers is nothing but great news.

“But my biggest concern at the moment is how we will fulfil the Prime Minister’s ask for additional resources when we are being told we have to abide by PEQF.

“The College is still adamant that the only entry route into policing in the country from the summer of 2021 is with a degree, or committing to obtaining one. This will mean taking officers out of force to study – so how can we make sure we put more boots on the ground, as Mr Johnson has asked for, under the restrictions of the PEQF requirements to study? For us in Lincolnshire this is unaffordable; and has massive deployability issues. I cannot put officers out into our communities if they have to spend time in the classroom, and so it follows that I can’t meet what the Prime Minister is asking for in the timeframes he’s asking for it.”

Lincolnshire Police will now draft their outline case for submission which will go to a review panel for a decision on whether the Judicial Review can proceed.

Mr Skelly added: “All we are asking for is a stay of implementation. We would like Lincolnshire to be the control force who don’t have to implement PEQF until others have tested the process.

“The risks are huge, not only in relation to public safety but also in relation to diversity.”