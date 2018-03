Nine Lincolnshire schools are among those targeted by a national bomb threat hoax today, Monday March 19

Police have confirmed nine of the county's schools have this morning reported that they have received a malicious communication.

Lincolnshire Police news

The email is a national hoax and an investigation into where it originated from will take place.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We take hoaxes extremely seriously as they divert our resources and can cause disruption and alarm to the public."