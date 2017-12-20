North Kesteven District Council takes out injunction to stop travellers camping without permission on site and leaving litter, fly tipping and human waste!

North Kesteven District Council has taken legal action to stop travellers using land at two locations in the district following a number of unauthorised encampments.

An injunction has been granted by the High Court in Birmingham to stop travellers using a stretch of land off the High Dike (Ermine Street) between Temple Heath and Byard’s Leap at the A17.

Since April 2017 there has been persistent unauthorised caravan camping on this stretch of the High Dike, and at least two encampments on the land each year, says the council.

District council officers have found this year has been worse than most for fly tipping, littering, human waste and caravans left behind on the site.

Coun Peter Burley, executive board member, said: “By taking out an injunction on the land we are further protecting our green space in the district.

“We have acted quickly to prevent any travellers returning to the site, and hope this sends a clear message to anyone who was thinking of using unauthorised camping sites in the area.”

Enforcement action has been taken on the site before, both by Lincolnshire County Council and North Kesteven District Council, and this injunction will prohibit any future unauthorised camping on this part of the High Dike.